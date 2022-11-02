I was fortunate to be raised in a home by a dad who enjoyed football.

We either attended games or watched games on television.

He took the time to teach me fundamentals.

I once told my mother that the man I married must have played or at least understood the game.

I married the right guy.

My husband has been a patient teacher for 41 years, teaching me knowledge beyond the basics.

Passionate football fans are knowledgeable, excitable, and in the moment, go crazy wild.

When our team struggles, we get worked up. When they succeed, we own the win.

Football teaches life lessons.

I remember one Sunday afternoon watching a professional game.

Dad pointed out how large the offensive linemen were stating they were a protective wall that makes space for the running back to move forward.

If the O-line is strong the player carrying the ball will gain positive yards.

A football play is over when the player with the ball is on the ground and the official blows the whistle.

An illegal play commences when a member of the opposing team deliberately smashes on top of the downed player. It’s called “piling on” and comes with a fifteen-yard penalty.

It’s too bad that “piling on” is not left on the football field.

Unfortunately, there are people who “pile on” to the suffering of others.

We pass judgements and even repeat verdicts when it would be better to remain silent.

My mother always said that if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.

When we strike someone when they’re already down, we hurt them far more than a fifteen-yard penalty.

So, the next time we see someone struggling, let’s create a space for understanding, making a way for the suffering to move forward towards healing.

Miss B