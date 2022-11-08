Best precipitation chances Wednesday night, windy conditions through Friday

The second half of the work week will be unsettled due to a frontal passage on Thursday. Right now, Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, followed by precipitation chances during the evening and then a marked colder period on Friday.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the 70s and some areas will near record highs for this time of year. There will be continued strong winds as a surface low organizes to the west of the area ahead of the deep upper level trough advancing eastward, per the National Weather Service – Hastings.

Better precipitation chances return Wednesday night, into Thursday morning for mainly areas in the north and east in the NWS Hastings area.

Precipitation should be almost entirely rain, with some thunderstorms possible. There is less than a 25 percent chance for snow and any snow or wintery mix would only be in the far northwest of the NWS Hastings area.

Thursday’s highs are the most uncertain, given the surface front’s passage during the daytime. This day will also feature the strongest winds, especially just ahead of the front. Some models show gusts at 40 mph.

The timing of the front is crucial in determining if any precipitation occurs during the day. If the front slows down, there is a chance for severe weather in the eastern and southeastern parts of the NWS Hasting area.

From Friday into the weekend, there will be noticeably colder weather behind the front, with highs only in the 30s for the local area. Winds will remain elevated due to a decent surface pressure gradient on the back side of the surface low. Conditions should remain dry through the rest of the weekend.

Day by day, Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75. Winds will be out of the south at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 60, winds will be breezy. There is a 20 percent chance of showers before noon.

Friday, Veterans Day, should see sunny conditions with a high near 34, winds will be breezy.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 35 and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees.