Top Story Spiritual blessings Robert Litzenberger: An abundant harvest of spiritual fruit Jessica Kennedy Oct 10, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With corn harvest right around the corner, I think of the times I was on my grandparents’ farm in North-Central Kansas.kAmvC@H:?8 FA[ x =@G65 8@:?8 E@ E96:C 72C> 2?5 36:?8 A2CE @7 E96 72C> =:76] |@C6 E92? @?46[ x H2D E96C6 7@C E96 H962E 92CG6DE]k^AmkAmx 6?;@J65 D:EE:?8 @? E96 7=@@C @7 E96 4@>3:?6[ =68D 4C@DD65 2?5 49:? :? >J 92?5D[ >6D>6C:K65 3J E96 H962E 36:?8 AF==65 :? 2D x DE2C65 @FE E96 =2C86 7C@?E H:?5@H @7 E92E 9F86 >249:?6] xE D66>65 =:<6 x 4@F=5 D:E E96C6 2== 52J H2E49:?8]k^Am kAm$@>6E:>6D[ x C@56 :? E96 ECF4<[ 7F==[ 2D :E >256 :ED H2J E@ E96 8C2:? 6=6G2E@C] xE H2D 7F? E@ DE2?5 @? E96 324< @7 2? @=5 72C> ECF4<[ E2<6 @FE D@>6 H962E[ 2?5 496H :E :?E@ 8F>]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 years in prison in shooting conviction Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Ex-treasurer and husband charged for allegedly stealing over $32K from school, nonprofit Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana Lexington boys tennis wins Hastings Tigers Invite Geneva teen dies in crash west of Lexington after pursuit VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M reverse sweeps Hi-Line Tuesday Nearly $19M aimed at saving a prairie, state bird and dancing chickens Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp== @7 E9:D :? E96 362FEJ @7 E96 z2?D2D DF?D9:?6 2?5 H2GJ 7:6=5D @7 8C2:?]k^AmkAmy6DFD 2=D@ DA@<6 @7 2? 23F?52?E 92CG6DE @7 DA:C:EF2= 7CF:E]k^AmkAmx? y@9? `d[ y6DFD E2F89E[ “*6D[ x 2> E96 G:?6j J@F 2C6 E96 3C2?496D] %9@D6 H9@ C6>2:? :? >6[ 2?5 x :? E96>[ H:== AC@5F46 >F49 7CF:E] u@C 2A2CE 7C@> >6[ J@F 42? 5@ ?@E9:?8” Wy@9? `did[ }6H {:G:?8 %C2?D=2E:@?X] %92E G6CD6 A24<D 2 =@E @7 :?DECF4E:@? @? J:6=5:?8 DA:C:EF2= 7CF:E]k^Am kAm~?6 AC:>2CJ ECFE9 :D E92E DA:C:EF2= 7CF:E 4@>6D 2D H6 C6>2:?[ @C 23:56[ :? y6DFD] w6 D2JD w6 :D E96 G:?6[ =:<6 2 8C2A6 G:?6] %96 G:?6 :D E96 >2:? C@@E 2?5 ECF?< 7C@> H9:49 3C2?496D C646:G6 2== @7 E96:C ?FEC:6?ED E@ <66A @? 8C@H:?8]k^Am kAmx? @FC =:76 H:E9 r9C:DE[ DE2J:?8 4@??64E65 E@ w:> :D <6J E@ 2? 23F?52?E 92CG6DE @7 DA:C:EF2= 7CF:E]k^AmkAm(6 C6>2:? :? y6DFD 3J C68F=2C=J 76==@HD9:AA:?8 H:E9 w:> E9C@F89 AC2J6C 2?5 E96 q:3=6] w6 :D E96 D@FC46 @7 ECF6 “=@G6[ ;@J[ A6246[ A2E:6?46[ <:?5?6DD[ 8@@5?6DD[ 72:E97F=?6DD[ 86?E=6?6DD[ 2?5 D6=7\4@?EC@=…” Wv2=2E:2?D diaa3\ab2[ }{%X]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Is gossip actually good for us? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 Talking about others can strengthen relationships, build trust and reinforce social norms — but knowing when to stay quiet still matters. College civics requirement provides a shared foundation | Justin Vaughn Students entering Ohio’s public universities this fall are the first four-year cohort expected to graduate under the state’s new American civi… The ‘intangible economy’ is making everyone miserable | Allison Schrager These are the best of times for Americans — at least economically and on paper (in the metaphorical sense of course, since no one uses paper a… The flawed logic of Medicare for All | Bloomberg News Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Michigan, has a simple pitch to voters. Imagine, he says, a health-insurance plan with … Confessions of a political handicapper | Nathan L. Gonzales What if we got it all wrong? That’s the question that usually goes through my mind at this point in every election cycle. Because 25 years of …