Top Story SPIRITUAL BLESSINGS Robert Litzenberger: Robert Litzenberger Nov 21, 2026 59 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I remember my eighth birthday. Our family lived in Pennsylvania then, and my dad was pastoring his first church.kAmx @A6?65 >J 8:7ED[ 3FE H96? x @A6?65 E96 =2DE 8:7E[ x H2D 5:D2AA@:?E65] x H2?E65 2 ?6H 3:<6[ 2?5 x 5:5 ?@E 86E @?6]k^AmkAm|J A2C6?ED ?@E:465 x H2D?’E E@E2==J 92AAJ[ 2?5 x >2J 92G6 E@=5 E96> x H2D 9@A:?8 E@ 86E 2 3:<6 W6G6? E9@F89 x 42??@E 7F==J C6>6>36C E96 4@?G6CD2E:@?X]k^AmkAmp 76H >:?FE6D =2E6C[ E96J E@=5 >6 E@ 4@>6 @FED:56] x H6?E @FED:56[ 2?5 E96C6 H2D 2 3C2?5\?6H 3:<6]k^Am kAmxE H2D AFCA=6 H:E9 2 DA2C<=J “32?2?2” D62E] xE 925 E96 H@C5 “$AJ56C” @? E96 492:? 4@G6C[ D@ x 42==65 :E >J DA:56C 3:<6Pk^Am People are also reading… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Nominees forwarded to Gov. Pillen for consideration in the 11th Judicial District Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Optimist Club raises awareness of Operation Santa Claus, provided for 400 children last year FOOTBALL: Loomis erases 28-year state finals drought, defeats Hemingford 68-42 Kickoff time, TV network set for Nebraska's home game vs. Ohio State A Lincoln childcare center closed abruptly. Records show years of financial struggles. Dabo Swinney era at Clemson nearing predictable, painful end Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Mike Tomlin highlights 12 top coaching candidates for 2027 NFL offseason Veterans Day is Wednesday. Here’s where veterans eat free kAms:5 x 56D6CG6 E96 3:<6n x 5@?VE 7F==J <?@H[ 3FE x 5@ <?@H >J A2C6?ED 82G6 >6 E92E 8:7E 3642FD6 E96J =@G65 >6]k^AmkAm$2=G2E:@? :D D:>:=2C] (6 4@F=5 2D<[ “s@ H6 56D6CG6 D2=G2E:@?n”k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmpE 7:CDE[ H6 >:89E D2J “?@” 3642FD6 H6 <?@H H6 2C6 D:??6CD]k^Am kAm(9:=6 :E >2J 36 ECF6 E92E H6 >2J ?@E 56D6CG6 w62G6? 3642FD6 @7 @FC D:?[ x 4@F=5 D2J E92E H6 5@ 56D6CG6 D2=G2E:@? 7@C EH@ 8@@5 C62D@?Di 7:CDE[ H6 2C6 >256 :? v@5’D :>286j D64@?5[ D2=G2E:@? :D 2? 6IAC6DD:@? @7 v@5VD =@G6[ H9:49 v@5 49@D6 E@ D9@H FD E9C@F89 y6DFDV 562E9 @? E96 4C@DD 7@C @FC D:?D]k^Am kAmtG6? E9@F89 H6 2C6 D2G65 3J 8C246[ H9:49 >62?D :E :D 2 7C66 8:7E E92E 42??@E 36 62C?65[ H6 56D6CG6 D2=G2E:@? 3642FD6 H6 2C6 >256 :? v@5’D :>286 27E6C w:D =:<6?6DD Wv6?6D:D `iae[ t?8=:D9 $E2?52C5 '6CD:@?X]k^AmkAmv@5 56D4C:36D :E =:<6 E9:Di “…E96 {~#s v@5 7@C>65 E96 >2? @7 5FDE 7C@> E96 8C@F?5 2?5 3C62E965 :?E@ 9:D ?@DEC:=D E96 3C62E9 @7 =:76[ 2?5 E96 >2? 3642>6 2 =:G:?8 4C62EFC6” Wv6?6D:D aif[ t$'X]k^Am kAm$:?46 H6 2C6 v@5’D DA64:2= 4C62E:@?[ >256 E@ 92G6 2 C6=2E:@?D9:A H:E9 w:>[ H6 56D6CG6 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C D2=G2E:@?]k^AmkAm(6 2=D@ 56D6CG6 D2=G2E:@? 3642FD6 @7 v@5’D 8C62E =@G6 7@C FD] %92E =@G6 >@E:G2E65 w:> E@ D6?5 y6DFD E@ 62CE9 2D 2 D24C:7:46 7@C @FC D:?D]k^Am kAmy@9? bi`e D2JD[ “u@C v@5 D@ =@G65 E96 H@C=5[,2. E92E 96 82G6 9:D @?=J $@?[ E92E H9@6G6C 36=:6G6D :? 9:> D9@F=5 ?@E A6C:D9 3FE 92G6 6E6C?2= =:76” Wt$'X]k^AmkAmv@5 =@G6D 9F>2?:EJ 6I4665:?8=J] (6 2C6 H@CE9J 3642FD6 v@5 82G6 w:D @H? $@? 7@C FD – w6 56D:C6D 7@C FD E@ C6=2E6 E@ w:> 2?5 E@ =@G6 w:> 324<] (6 2C6 G2=F23=6 :? w:D 6J6D]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? The old Peanuts comic strip featured a recurring gag involving Lucy and Charlie Brown. Sarah Neben: Christmas magazine arrival signals planning can begin As I write this, I am happily ensconced in my recliner in the living room watching Sunday Night Football. Neben: When 'Nebraska Nice' wasn't so “Nebraska Nice” was adopted by the Nebraska Tourism Commission in 2014 as the new state slogan, emphasizing the friendliness of folks around o… Election 2026 We voted. Is our work as citizens just beginning? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 Casting ballots settles elections, but meaningful change requires staying informed, contacting elected officials and participating in decis… 101 policies most Americans support | Steven Kull and Evan Charles Lewitus The voters have spoken about who they want to lead. But what do they want their newly elected representatives to do?