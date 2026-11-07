Top Story SPIRITUAL BLESSINGS Robert Litzenberger: God knows our needs Robert Litzenberger Nov 7, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was my grandad’s birthday. My wife and I drove down to Burr Oak, Kansas, where he and my grandma lived, to celebrate his birthday with him.kAm~? E96 H2J[ H6 DE@AA65 2E 2 DE@C6 :? w2DE:?8D D@ x 4@F=5 86E 9:> 2 8:7E] x D2H 2 ?:46 3=F6 4964<6C65 7=2??6= D9:CE =:?65 :?D:56 7@C 6IEC2 H2C>E9]k^AmkAmx E9@F89E 23@FE 9:D 286 2?5 9:D H@C< @FED:56[ 2?5 x E9@F89E :E H@F=5 <66A 9:> H2C> 2D 96 H@C<65] x 5@?’E C6>6>36C H96E96C x HC2AA65 :E @C =67E :E :? E96 328 7@C 9:> E@ @A6?]k^AmkAm(6 2CC:G65 2E >J 8C2?5A2C6?EDV 72C> 2?5 =2C86 72C>9@FD6] pE E96 C:89E E:>6[ =:<6=J 27E6C 2 >62=[ H6 82G6 @FC 8:7ED E@ vC2?525]k^Am People are also reading… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Wilcox-Hildreth makes school history in first state volleyball berth, sweeps S-E-M Go Find It! Nebraska Here's how to watch Huskers vs. Illinois tonight Alcohol compliance checks held in Dawson County Lexington Planning Commission approves final plat of Tyson property Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers Cozad upsets Pierce in first round of C1 football playoffs Just: After this loss, something needs to change at Nebraska — there's no time to spare Dawson County wraps up Halloween week Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Nebraska stuck with kicker Kyle Cunanan, until it couldn't anymore Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Trump's midterm rebuke casts a new political landscape Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. And he's not the only one kAm(96? 96 @A6?65 >J 8:7E[ 96 E9@F89E :E H2D ?:46[ 3FE 96 5:5?’E H2?E E@ <66A :E] w6 82G6 :E 324< E@ >6 2?5 D2:5 7@C >6 E@ FD6 :E]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmw6 E9@F89E E92E[ 2E 9:D 286[ x H@F=5 86E >@C6 FD6 @FE @7 :E E92? 96 H@F=5] x H2D 2C@F?5 EH6?EJ\7:G6 J62CD @=5 2E E96 E:>6] x DE:== 92G6 E92E E9:4< D9:CE 2?5 H62C :E E@ H@C< :? E96 J2C5 @C H96? :E :D 4@@=[ 2?5 x ?665 E@ DE2J H2C>]k^AmkAm%92E 6IA6C:6?46 C6>:?5D >6 E92E H6 92G6 ?665D[ 3FE D@>6E:>6D H6 >66E E96> E96 HC@?8 H2J] x E9@F89E x <?6H H92E >J 8C2?525 ?66565 2?5 H92E 4@F=5 96=A 9:>] xE EFC?65 @FE[ E9@F89[ E92E D@>6E9:?8 6=D6 >:89E 92G6 366? >@C6 AC24E:42= 7@C 9:>]k^Am kAm(96? :E 4@>6D E@ @FC ?665D 2?5 v@5[ w6 ?@E @?=J <?@HD H92E H6 ?665[ 3FE 2=D@ E96 36DE H2J E@ >66E 6249 @?6] (6 42? ECFDE w:> 7@C 6G6CJE9:?8 H6 ?665 :? =:76]k^AmkAmw@H 5@6D v@5 <?@H @FC ?665Dn ~?6 C62D@? :D E92E w6 >256 FD]k^AmkAm!D2=> `__ib D2JD[ “z?@H E92E E96 {~#s[ 96 :D v@5P xE :D 96 H9@ >256 FD[ 2?5 H6 2C6 9:D[ H6 2C6 9:D A6@A=6[ 2?5 E96 D966A @7 9:D A2DEFC6” W!D2=> `__ib[ t?8=:D9 $E2?52C5 '6CD:@?X]k^AmkAmv@5 <?@HD H92E >2<6D FD “E:4<[” 2?5 w6 ECF=J AC@G:56D] p?@E96C C62D@? 7@C v@5’D AC64:D6 H2J @7 >66E:?8 @FC ?665D :D E92E w6 92D F?=:>:E65 C6D@FC46D]k^Am kAmp?@E96C G6CD6 D2JD[ “p?5 >J v@5 H:== DFAA=J 6G6CJ ?665 @7 J@FCD 244@C5:?8 E@ 9:D C:496D :? 8=@CJ :? r9C:DE y6DFD” W!9:=:AA:2?D ci`h[ t$'X] (6 42? ECFDE w:> E@ >66E @FC ?665D[ 2?5 H6 42? 2D< w:>]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Paul Hammel: Economic development agency takes a hit at the wrong time By any measure, Nebraska needs folks pitching the economic opportunities in our state. David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country My dad was very good at so many things — one of which was being a father. I am grateful to him for many more things than there are words in th… Robert Litzenberger: Seasons show God's faithfulness Autumn is my favorite time of year. Something uniquely beautiful happens inside me during the fall. Susan Bennett: Please go vote Since this will publish on Halloween, I wish I was writing about something spooky or scary. Maybe I am though. Because as you read this, an ev… Could AI make our jobs easier but less meaningful? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 Automation promises greater productivity, yet workers risk losing the relationships, experience and sense of purpose that give their careers value.