Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: Nebraska harvest Susan Bennett Oct 10, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I love fall. Growing up on a farm, fall or autumn equaled harvest.kAmw2CG6DE >62?E =@?8 52JD[ 8C2:? ECF4<D CF>3=:?8 E9C@F89 E96 72C> J2C5[ E96 9F> @7 E96 5CJ6C @? E96 8C2:? 3:? 2?5 D66:?8 >J 525 G6CJ =:EE=6 2D 96 H@C<65 E9@D6 =@?8 52JD H6== :?E@ E96 ?:89E]k^Am Susan Bennett kAmxE H2D 2 EC62E E@ C:56 :? E96 8C2:? ECF4< H:E9 >J 525] $:?46 H6 H6C6 :? D49@@= 2== H66< E9@D6 492?46D H6C6 C6D6CG65 7@C $2EFC52JD]k^AmkAmx C6>6>36C 3@F?4:?8 @? E96 ?@E\D@\4@>7@CE23=6 A2DD6?86C D62E @7 E96 ECF4< 2?5 =:DE6?:?8 E@ E96 wFD<6CD @? E96 C25:@] x7 >J 3C@E96C 2?5 x H6C6 3@E9 H:E9 9:>[ E92E >62?E @?6 @7 FD 925 E@ D:E :? 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