Friends and neighbors of Legislative District 44, last year, LB 1014 appropriated federal funds allocated to the State of Nebraska through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Included in LB 1014 was LB 760, introduced by Senator Myron Dorn of Beatrice, which would provide grants to licensed emergency medical services program for the one-time purchase of equipment, such as ambulances, power cots, defibrillators, and other lifesaving equipment. These grants give priority to the emergency medical services programs that are volunteer-based, located in a community with a population of fewer than one-hundred thousand inhabitants, and has high needs.

On February 28, the Department of Health and Human Services announced the departments who have been offered the grants. In LD 44, the following departments have each been offered grants totaling $150,000 dollars for ambulance replacement: Overton Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Palisade Rescue Squad, Cozad Rescue Squad, Sumner Rescue, Hayes Center Ambulance, and the Eustis Rescue Squad. Grants of $75,000 have been offered to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, the Dundy County Ambulance, Farnam Rescue Squad, Wauneta EMS, the Elwood Rescue Unit, the Culbertson Rescue Squad, the Stratton Rescue Squad, Imperial Emergency Medical Services, Stratton Ambulance, and Perkins County Ambulance Service.

The following departments have been offered grants to purchase equipment, other than ambulances, ranging from $28,143 dollars to $50,000 dollars: Culbertson Rescue Squad, Palisade Rescue Squad, Imperial Emergency Medical Services, Dundy County Ambulance, Wauneta EMS, Eustis Rescue Squad, the Elwood Rescue Unit, Cozad Rescue Squad, and Stratton Ambulance.

Many of the emergency medical services departments were adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and unfortunately, the demand for dollars were greater than the dollars allotted for this initial offering of this program. Now that the Legislature has a greater idea of the statewide demand, I look forward to working with my colleagues and stakeholders in future legislative sessions to appropriate additional dollars to these emergency medical services departments to allow them to purchase the much-needed equipment they need to save lives in our rural areas across the state.

As always, if I can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. My e-mail address is tibach@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2805. Tyler and Julie are always available to assist you with your needs. If I am not immediately available, please do not hesitate to work with them to address any issues that you may need assistance.