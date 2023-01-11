Do you believe in the power of prayer?

Prayer is heaven’s way of getting God’s will done on earth.

The prayer that gets to heaven is the prayer that starts in heaven.

When prayers start in heaven the intent originates in the purpose of God.

Prayers that connect with heaven make a difference on earth.

God is faithful to direct hearts to pray for what is needed.

Prayer gives hope. Prayer can be raw. Prayer connects with the will of God.

When we pray in faith, believing God will answer, he listens then acts on the behalf of the circumstance in the way he knows best.

Our nation is witnessing a mighty answer to prayer.

During Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a play.

Immediate measures were taken to save his life. CPR was administered to resuscitate him on the field.

While he was being removed by ambulance members of both teams and staff were on their knees praying.

Prayer gained momentum by quickly spreading from the football field, throughout the stadium, into homes across America.

Numerous prayer vigils were formed, and individuals across the globe stormed heaven with great urgency for this 24-year-old man.

It’s probable that millions of people have prayed and continue to pray for him.

The doctors and care team attending to Damar have literally experienced (felt) the power of those prayers.

Damar’s health continues to remarkably improve though his road to a full recovery is long.

God loves all people, and he loves to respond to those who are praying for others by improving the condition.

What would happen if people across America prayed for our nation, our families, our communities with the same fervor and intent as we’ve prayed for Damar?

God would move through our prayers to change our hearts in order to change our nation.

Are you committed to pray?

Miss B