After shot of winter on Tuesday, remainder of week to be dry

After the shot of winter that was brought to the region on Tuesday, the remainder of the work week should be dry and see a warming trend, with Friday being the warmest day of the period.

Precipitation will have exited the region by Tuesday evening, but it will quickly be replaced with an area of high pressure on Wednesday. The effect will be a very cold night with lows in the single digits and teens, highs will struggle to remain above freezing.

Northwesterly flow is also expected Wednesday, there appears to be no disturbances moving through which will keep the rest of the period dry.

Ridging will continue to build into the area on Thursday and temperatures will start to moderately increase, especially into Friday. Highs on Thursday should be around the 40s, while they will reach into the 50s and 60s on Friday.

Model guidance continues to suggest that a low pressure trough will move through the area on Saturday, bringing another shot of cooler weather, but this could be followed by yet another high pressure system to moderate the end of the weekend.

Day by day, Wednesday will be sunny with a high only reaching 34; winds will be out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph, shifting to the south by the afternoon.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 47 and Friday will be sunny with a high near 56.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 40, Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees.