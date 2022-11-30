Advent’s special meaning

Holidays hold special meaning in the heart of those who celebrate.

Thanksgiving joins us as family and friends as a circle of strength and love. Our memories reflect that good can come from bad and joy adds more love.

Thanksgiving ushers us into the Advent season which is the time to prepare our hearts for Christmas.

Advent is a special time when we live in the hope and expectation of the birth of Jesus.

Many people set aside time to meditate on the condition of their hearts.

The health of the heart reveals the health of the home.

A heart that is refreshed and rested lives in peace.

A healthy peaceful home keeps focus on the meaning of the holiday.

In the days leading up to Christmas we can become lost in the busyness of the season.

While holiday activities are fun and hold meaning, we must guard against losing sight of the original intent of this special time.

My family celebrated Advent by putting up an Advent wreath and lighting candles.

The first candle symbolized hope. The second symbolized love. The third one joy. The fourth peace. The last candle lit on Christmas Eve represented the birth of Jesus.

My parents taught my brother and I meaningful ways to live out the significance of each candle.

When we left for school in the mornings, Mom encouraged us to spread kindness with a smile.

“You never know when the words you say will be just what someone needs to hear.”

After school, Doug and I enjoyed running from door-to-door gifting the neighbor’s home-baked loaves of Boston Brown Bread.

We ran out breath racing to see who could out give the other.

Advent memories hold special meaning.

The season’s message opens our hearts to hope now and hope eternal.

Hope that abounds with the love, joy, and peace of the Christ Child.

Miss B