A gift for heaven

Christmas is the most intimate time of year for gift giving.

When we give a present to someone we love, we share the innermost part of our heart.

The best gifts we’ve received in our lifetime come from above because heaven is the home of gift giving.

The celestial city is an astounding place where we are personally known.

We are seen. We are valued. We are well provided for because we are loved.

If we could see into the unseen world, we would see the hand of heaven holding good and perfect gifts.

We are given the best gifts at the best time.

Are we sensitive to the presence of heaven as we receive its very best?

At Christmastime, the divine hand reaches down to offer the greatest gift of all, the babe in a manger.

The child matured to be the way, the truth, and the life of His heavenly Father. He showed us the purpose of heaven’s life here on earth.

He was the fulfillment of compassion to those who needed a friend. The words he spoke set free hearts that were shackled in past grievances. His hands and feet offered new life filled with hope.

As we ponder this miracle of pure love, our soul searches for a gift to give back to God.

What can we place in the hand of heaven to say thank you?

What heaven wants most is our willing heart to continue the work of ultimate love.

God will move in our desires so our words, hands and feet, will be infused with the love, light, and life of heaven.

May this Christmas and each day of the new year be moved by the guiding hand of love in the wonder and intent of that first Christmas morn.

Miss B