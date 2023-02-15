Special moments create special memories that eventually become treasured traditions.

Traditions are recognized as we look back over our lives.

It’s fun having conversations with other people who share like memories.

My husband and I share a tradition that we thoroughly enjoy together, watching Saturday-morning cartoons.

When we were children, we sat on the floor in front of our black and white televisions with a bowl of cold cereal watching Popeye the Sailor man and The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Show.

Most Saturday mornings my husband and I can be found sitting in our comfortable chairs watching old friends pull the same stunts, fight for the same girl, sing the same songs, and make us laugh.

Instead of eating cold cereal, we created a breakfast menu of bacon and eggs, and waffles.

The homemade waffles are delicious.

We’ve shared this special breakfast with family, friends, and overnight guests.

The waffles almost melt in your mouth and need no syrup.

My husband and I look forward to our Saturday morning tradition with childlike joy.

Combining our childhood memories with our new special Saturday breakfast menu is creating a delicious tradition.

The waffles are such a hit that I wanted to share the recipe with you.

I hope these waffles become a part of your family mealtime. They will not disappoint.

Taste of Home Fabulous Waffles

2 cups flour

3/4 cup sugar

3 1/2 tsp baking powder

2 large eggs, separated

1 1/2 cup milk

1 cup butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

Combine dry ingredients.

In another bowl lightly beat egg yolks. Add milk, butter, and vanilla. Mix well.

Stir into dry ingredients until just combined.

Beat egg whites until stiff peak forms, fold into batter.

Bake in a preheated waffle iron until golden brown.

Enjoy!!!

Miss B