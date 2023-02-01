4-Wheeling

I am a born and bred country girl so for most of my life I have been exposed to driving on rural roads. However, this winter the gravel roads are about as bad as I have ever seen them.

Last year’s extreme drought, coupled with this year’s excessive snow and moisture, have created a perfect storm of supreme sloppiness. Crews have tried their best, but Mother Nature has done a number on the roads.

Dan and I have slid, fishtailed, sloshed, bumped, rattled, and sprayed mud from front to back of the pickup every time we have ventured off the highway.

In the mornings, when the gravel roads are frozen, they are a maze of ruts and holes. The ruts are a telltale sign of where everyone drove previously. The edges are crisscrossed with deep tire tracks–no one wants to drive over there, but you don’t have a choice when you meet another vehicle coming from the other way. The frozen roads are incredibly rough–you want to make sure you have gone to the restroom before you head out, otherwise all the bumping up and down might be dangerous. The state of the roads in the morning reminds me of the Elvis song, “I’m All Shook Up.”

By afternoon, the sun and the rising temperature have warmed the roads enough to turn them into a quagmire. They are nothing but mud from one side of the road to the other. There is nowhere to go to avoid it, unless you want to drive down into the ditch, which would really be counterintuitive to arriving successfully at your destination.

You can tell who lives in the country by the state of their vehicles. Most of those folks are driving trucks or SUVs covered in mud, their original color undetectable and their license plates nearly unreadable underneath all that dirt.

When the mud is this bad, a four-wheel drive vehicle is a must. Dan said the other day when he was on the river road he had the pickup all the way down in second gear and in four-wheel drive and was still struggling to get to the highway. It took him 45 minutes to get home when it usually takes only about 22 minutes.

Today there is a big push for smaller, more energy efficient vehicles which will be good for our planet. But there are times when those are just not practical, and now is one of those times. Taking a small car out on some of these rural roads would be inadvisable. The ruts are so deep that many of those little cars could easily get high-centered and unable to go any farther.

Folks in urban areas can’t quite comprehend what we country people have to deal with sometimes. But we don’t let a little mud or deep ruts slow us down. “Shake, rattle, and roll” is commonplace for us. The rallying cry for those who live in rural Nebraska is, “hold on tight, and watch this!” Whether that is intelligent or not is in debate, but it always makes for great conversation.