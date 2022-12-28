It’s time to close out 2022. My Grandpa Malone told me years ago that the older you get, the faster times goes. I’m at the point in my life where I believe that to be more true all the time.

Every year I write a Christmas letter to include in my Christmas cards that I send to our family and friends. I try to keep it short, limiting it to one page, and try not to sound like the Stepford family where everything was perfect for everyone the entire year. It’s getting harder to limit now that I’ve added a daughter-in-law and son-in-law and soon to be a third grandchild, but I do the best that I can. By writing the letter, it’s also a good time to reflect on the past year. 2022 was a doozy!

At this time last year I was in Mexico for Taylor and Fernando’s wedding. I tease them that they are the only couple that I know that managed to string out their wedding over 8 months. They were married in a civil ceremony in Nebraska in October, wedding in Mexico in December and wedding reception back in Nebraska in June. But it’s all good and was one of the highlights of the year.

In January my Nebraska girlfriends came for a visit. My GPP or Gal Pal Posse as I call them, are the best of the best and time spent together is too few and too far between, but we sure have a good time when we can squeeze it in all of our schedules. In June I traveled home for the wedding reception and got to spend more time with them and also my kids, which is always a highlight of my year. I love those kiddos I raised and I’m so darn proud of them. It’s really special when your babies grow up to become adults that you really like spending time with. And the fact that they give you adorable and perfect grandchildren is a bonus.

In July I changed jobs . . . well, kinda. I actually went back to where I started with AJUSD. After a year of being the Registrar at Four Peaks Elementary, I was asked to come back to Cactus Canyon Junior High as their Registrar. And although I enjoyed my year being back in an elementary setting where my teaching career started all those years ago and I developed friendships with people there that will last forever, going back to CCJH has felt like coming home.

During the summer is also when I take care of all the annual doctor and dentist appointments for the year. Unfortunately, this year was different because I found out in August that I had breast cancer. To say this diagnosis has put a crimp in my last few months would be an understatement. But I am lucky. It was found early. The two spots were small. I was able to have a lumpectomy to take care of it and the follow-up treatment has been radiation only, no chemo. It hasn’t been easy, but I feel very blessed for how it has all turned out. Although the journey isn’t over, I’m happy to say that the radiation treatments ended before Christmas, which was my goal, so hopefully I’m on the downhill slide of this adventure. Plus I have the best family and friends, both near and far, that have buoyed me through all the stormy waters and helped keep me afloat while also managing to spoil me rotten in the process.

So that with a few other minor peaks and valleys and all the day to day stuff has brought me to the end of 2022. I’m lucky that I get to end the year having a few days with some of my kids. Life is always better when I’m with them. And when they leave I’ll just starting counting the days until I can see them again.

In January 2022, I would have never guessed the journey this year would be. But on a scale of 1-10 I would still give the year a 9, deducting one point for the stupid cancer of course. Besides the few things that are out of our hands, how your year goes is entirely up to you. So I hope you can rate your year as a 10+. And I hope you set out to make 2023 even better. That gives us all something to look forward to and will keep us all sunny side up.