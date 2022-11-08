150 years and counting

The First United Methodist Church in Lexington will be celebrating 150 years of ministry in the community on Sunday, November 13.

It is exciting for me to see my home church celebrating such an important milestone. First UMC has been such an important part of my life–so many major life events have taken place there: family baptisms, confirmations, weddings, funerals. But there are so many other little things that were just as important: Sunday School, Carol, Wesley, and Chancel choirs, Shining Star Preschool, meetings, Bible study, worship, fellowship, serving funeral dinners, and that list could go on and on.

I have appreciated how the church has opened its doors to community events and activities: Girl Scouts, Red Cross Bloodmobile, Sweet Adelines, Operation Santa Claus, (to name a few) and now the Learning Adventures Child Care Center is leasing space and operating in the

church basement.

I wish my dad could be here to participate in this very special event. He would be grinning from ear to ear. He was fervent about his church and totally believed in its mission and ministry.

Dad was in church every Sunday, no exceptions. That was true for us as well. It didn’t matter how tired we were, or what we had going on later that day, dad said we needed to be in church. The only way we ever missed church was when we were sick. I think I asked him one time (when I was being a whiny teenager) why he felt like he needed to be in church every week. He gave me an answer that I wasn’t expecting. He said, “Sarah, the Lord has given me so many blessings in my life–how can I be anywhere else?” That was a powerful example of faith, and explained so much about why dad was so passionate about his church and his attendance.

Our children are the fourth generation of the Renken family to attend First UMC. My grandpa, Conrad, served as an usher in the church until he lost most of his hearing. My dad followed suit and served as usher at the second worship service. My parents were introduced at the church. My mom’s friend, Janet Hatfield Baruth, attended there, and it was Jan who brought about the first meeting between mom and dad. Mom joined the church in 1962, just prior to their wedding. Dan and I were married there in 1989, and we have celebrated many baptisms and confirmations with our children. Sadly, there are no children’s weddings yet!

A church, above all, is about the people. It is the people who have served as the foundation and have brought the mission and ministry of the church to life. Because of their vision and foresight the church is still viable and reaching others in the community in 2022. It is my hope that the First UMC will continue to be in mission and ministry in Lexington for generations to come and will still be here for our children and their children’s children.