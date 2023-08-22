RED CLOUD — Classic opera will return to the Red Cloud Opera House when renowned opera soprano and Red Cloud native Sarah Arneson will perform on Friday, Sept. 1. Arneson will sing a selection of classic arias from composers such as Verdi, Bach, Mozart, and Czech composer, Antonin Dvorak—and several pieces referenced in Willa Cather’s works. Violinist Anne Hooper Webb will accompany Arneson’s vivid coloratura voice. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the concert.

Sarah Arneson was born and raised in Red Cloud and has returned many times to visit—and to perform. In this 20th anniversary celebration year of beloved performances since its restoration by the National Willa Cather Center, the Red Cloud Opera House is delighted to welcome her again and to bring live opera to its stage.

Arneson is a coloratura soprano —a type of operatic soprano voice that specializes in music characterized by great agility in runs, leaps and trills. Sfogato coloraturas, like Sarah, are fairly rare, and can easily achieve pitches above F6. These singers often become well-known for their ability to reach into the true altissimo register, which begins at G5.

In addition to the live performance, David McKay Powell, will discuss his book, Cather and Opera(Louisiana State University Press: 2022) in the National Willa Cather Center’s free Virtual Author Series on Thursday, September 14. “It is a truth universally acknowledged that a frontier town in possession of the basic needs of survival must be in want of an opera house,” Powell writes. “While ‘opera’ tends to conjure grand auditoria in large coastal cities, attended by knobs and swells, such is only a fraction of the history of American opera, especially during the late 19th century Rather, opera was frequently, a small town event, performed by traveling troops, who performed an English for frontier folk for $.50 a head.”

Cather experienced her first opera at the Red Cloud Opera House at the age of 15 and would eventually mention forty-seven operas in her fiction. When traveling in Europe, or while living in New York City for four decades, she was a frequent patron of the opera and befriended some of its stars.

Sarah Arneson debuted as Olympia at the Vienna State Opera, where she sang many coloratura roles, including the Queen of the Night. She has been a frequent soloist in the opera houses of Berlin, Cologne, Dresden, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, and Stuttgart, with the leading roles of Gilda, Konstanze, Marie, Musetta, Olympia, Queen of the Night, Rosina, Titania, Violetta, and Zerbinetta. International appearances included the Boston and Detroit Operas, as well as the opera festivals of Cuenco (Spain) and Istanbul (Turkey). Dr. Arneson became a tenured faculty member of the “Mozarteum”, Salzburg, in 1995. She taught at the University of Illinois, the University of Miami’s Summer program in Salzburg, as well as Boston University, where she was head of the voice department. You can read more about Sarah Arneson in this profile.

Anne Hooper Webb is a free-lance violinist, teacher, and Scottish fiddler of Boston, Massachusetts. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Music at The Mannes College of Music (now Mannes School of Music/New School) in New York. Further violin studies were at the Mozarteum Akademie, Salzburg, She performed as a member of the chamber orchestra Camerata Academica, Salzburg and of the Münchner Symphoniker in Munich. Since her return to the US in 1980, she has been a member of the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston and the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra. She is on the faculty of the Rivers School Conservatory in Weston and of the New School of Music in Cambridge. Twice winner of the U.S. National Scottish Fiddling Championships, Anne is a frequent performer in Scottish concerts and at dance events.

David McKay Powell is associate professor of English at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky, where his research focuses on the intersections of classical music and American literature.

Tickets for the performance on September 1 may be purchased at the Red Cloud Opera House, in advance, on the day of show, or online at www.WillaCather.org/EVENTS. Register online for free Zoom access for the Virtual Author Series event on September 14.

Special thanks to sponsors Dennis and Sally Hansen and Marion Arneson for their support. Programming at the National Willa Cather's Red Cloud Opera House is made possible with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.