Very nice large ranch style home! Open living room with windows across the front. Dining space is open to the kitchen and has patio doors to the back deck. Main floor has 21/2 bathrooms and 2 bedrooms with the possibility of a 3rd bedroom. Master bedroom has a Master bathroom. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. Hook-ups for electric or gas range. Main floor laundry with sink and lots of extra space. Lower level has family room, 3 bedrooms, 4th bathroom and storage room. Attached oversized double garage. There is also a large finished room off of the garage that has been used for a sewing room or storage but has endless possibilities. This home is on the edge of town and sits on 1.66 acres.