Remodeled 5 Bedroom on corner lot! No Maintenance Exterior, Underground Sprinklers, back patio & fencing. Main Level includes Kitchen w/island, pantry, subway tile, bay window, Formal Dining & Living, Office, Entry and 1/2 bath all w/plank flooring and gorgeous woodwork. 2nd level has master bed/bath & balcony, 3 nice sized bedrooms, full bath, family room & laundry. Attic has bedroom, bonus rm & 1/2 bath. 3 Stall garage. Clean basement w/heat pump, water heater and lots of storage. Everything is updated!