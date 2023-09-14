This commercial building has been used as a home. Open kitchen, dining and living space. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. 4 bedrooms and 11/2 bathrooms. Laundry space. Large family room in the back. Located right on Main Street with other possibilities!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Sargent - $65,000
