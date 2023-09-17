If you appreciate the beautiful elements in an older home but want all the conveniences of a modern one, this house may be for you. Architectural features have been lovingly restored while it boasts a brand new kitchen and two new baths. This home has a foyer , formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen with island, large great room with wood-burning stove, large laundry room with washer and dryer, and a three piece bathroom. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and a full bath. House is complete with a two car garage, covered patio, and fenced in back yard. Central heat and air incl. Home is located in a beautiful area of town one block from the schools. You must step inside to appreciate this beauty