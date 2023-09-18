Dont let this 720 SF move-in ready, ranch-style bungalow fool you! Its open floor plan makes it feel much bigger than it is! 1420 West 2nd St is all renovated! New privacy fence and back patio, new underground sprinklers, new insulation, new remodeled bath, kitchen, laundry room and bedrooms! New carpet, re-finished original hardwoods, wiring, and much more! Detached oversized 1-car garage with additional parking is perfect on this oversized lot! Close to NPHS high school in North Platte, schools, and shopping! Call for your private tour today! All information is taken from Lincoln County Assessors card and is not guaranteed or warranted. Legal Description: West 1/2 of Lot 5 and Lot 6, Block 1, Sunset Addition, North Platte, Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: $1,277.20 Address: 1420 West 2nd St., North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln