1015 West 6th St., North Platte, NE is an adorable 834 SF renovated brick bungalow! With 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, itd be perfect for an investment or starter home. New carpet, new flooring, updated kitchen, bathroom, siding, and roof. The arts and craft style porch are perfect for morning coffee and relaxation. The house has a wonderful fireplace that has river rock from the North & South Platte river. Original to the house and very unique! The backyard is its own secluded oasis! A fire pit and seating area that are great for an outdoor getaway. There are trees, shade, and a large shed for storage. The yard has plenty of room for a detached garage off the alley. Underground sprinklers system has been updated as well as an additional parking space to the South for a travel trailer or vehicle. Its quaint, renovated, and perfect for a first-time home or investment property! Call for your private tour today! All information has been taken from the Lincoln County assessor card and is not guaranteed or warranted. Legal Description: The West 38 feet of Lot 13, Block 6, North Platte Town Lot Company Addition to North Platte, Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: $1,095.20 Address: 1015 West 6th St., North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln