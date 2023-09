Come kick back and relax in this wonderful 3 BR, 2 bath home right outside of town. ML has open concept LR, kitchen, and DR. Off of the DR is a nice deck leads down to spacious back yard. UP has all 3 bedrooms, w/ Main BR en suite. On the garden level you'll find a cozy fam rm w/ a gas FP. Property is located on lg lot, 2 car att garage w/ extra parking on the side of home.