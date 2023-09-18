Wonderful 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath on a Corner Lot. Amazing location close to both schools & parks! Low maintence exterior, fenced in back yard, undergound sprinklers & 2 stall detached garage. Living Rm has built in entertainment center & opens to dining room. Kitchen has loads of cabinets, tiled back splash & extra pantry in back room. 1/2 bath off kitchen. Office with french doors opening onto the back deck. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a full bath w/tiled floor & shower. Family rm & laundry are in basement.