Wonderful 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath on a Corner Lot. Amazing location close to both schools & parks! Low maintence exterior, fenced in back yard, undergound sprinklers & 2 stall detached garage. Living Rm has built in entertainment center & opens to dining room. Kitchen has loads of cabinets, tiled back splash & extra pantry in back room. 1/2 bath off kitchen. Office with french doors opening onto the back deck. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a full bath w/tiled floor & shower. Family rm & laundry are in basement.
3 Bedroom Home in BROKEN BOW - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
1015 West 6th St., North Platte, NE is an adorable 834 SF renovated brick bungalow! With 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, itd be perfect for an investme…
Very nice large ranch style home! Open living room with windows across the front. Dining space is open to the kitchen and has patio doors to t…
Your search is over! Your NEW HOME has already been started! 2 main floor bedrooms, two car garage attached. Home includes a one year builder'…
Welcome home to this beautiful tri-level home! Open floor plan with lots of sunshine. Kitchen has beautiful white silk Quartz counter tops, wa…