Ranch style house on a corner lot. This home has 2 nice sized bedrooms and a full bath on the main level along w/a living rm, dining rm, kitchen and laundry rm/mud room. The basement has a large family room, non-conforming bedroom, 3/4 bath with shower, utility rm and storage rm. Lower utility bills w/a geo-thermal heating and central a/c unit. Underground sprinklers, established landscaping, gutters and single stall attached garage. A must see! Call for your appointment today.