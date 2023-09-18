Check out this 3 Bedroom 3 bath home! Three levels to this home. The top level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Main level has lots of room with a living room, dining room, family room and office. The kitchen has new countertops and ample cabinets. Main level also has a 1/2 bath and back porch with skylights. Basement has laundry, utilities 3/4 bath and lots of storage. Exterior painting, and new roof in 2020. All new flooring and interior painting in 2023. Some new windows and appliances are 5 yrs old.
3 Bedroom Home in BROKEN BOW - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very nice large ranch style home! Open living room with windows across the front. Dining space is open to the kitchen and has patio doors to t…
You come upon a dead-end gravel road, you almost miss the winding, tree-lined driveway...you follow its narrow path and it leads you to a hist…
Located at the edge of town - beautiful park-like views from the front door - within miles of Harlan County Reservoir --- FISHERMAN's dream an…
WELCOME HOME to 1110 W. 4th St, in North Platte, NE, a vintage home built in 1907 offering so much natural light, original charm, and storage …
Three Parcels with House and multiple outbuildings! The house has a master suite with full bath and great closet space on the upper level. Mai…