Check out this 3 Bedroom 3 bath home! Three levels to this home. The top level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Main level has lots of room with a living room, dining room, family room and office. The kitchen has new countertops and ample cabinets. Main level also has a 1/2 bath and back porch with skylights. Basement has laundry, utilities 3/4 bath and lots of storage. Exterior painting, and new roof in 2020. All new flooring and interior painting in 2023. Some new windows and appliances are 5 yrs old.