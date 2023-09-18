Get ready for the lake life! This 2 story, lake front cabin offers amazing lake views with a private dock in a semi-private cove. This is an excellent opportunity to buy a property right on the lake for a fraction of the cost of a newly renovated one. With a little love and vision, you can create your dream getaway location. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1815 sq. ft. cabin offers plenty of room to invite family and friends for a fun weekend of swimming, boating, fishing, or whatever activities you enjoy. Just imagine the memories your family will create here. Legal Description: JEFFREY LAKE CABIN #13 LOT 31 ADD 1 S-9 (IMP ONLY) 13 LAKEVIEW RD Taxes: $4,260 Address: 13 Lakeview Rd., Brady, NE 59123 County: Lincoln