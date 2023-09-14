Three Parcels with House and multiple outbuildings! The house has a master suite with full bath and great closet space on the upper level. Main level has living, dining 3/4 bath with shower, laundry bedroom and kitchen all with wood floors. Back porch leads to basement and back door to 2 stall detached garage. Three outbuildings total and a fenced in back yard. This property is close to an acre so you have lots of space! House is move in ready and priced to sell!