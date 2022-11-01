Omaha man sentenced for firearm and drug trafficking crimes

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Angel Rivas, 37, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for distribution of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., sentenced Rivas to 27 months’ imprisonment on the drug charges and a consecutive 60 months’ imprisonment on the firearm charge, for a total sentence of 87 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release.

On April 11, 2020 during a controlled buy in Omaha, a confidential source, equipped with audio and visual recording devices, purchased a defaced TC-22 handgun from Rivas. On May 14, 2020, the confidential source bought a defaced Springfield XD ACP.45 handgun and methamphetamine from Rivas.

This case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department and is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.