Wilma Jane Buckel, age 81, of Johnson Lake, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at her home.
Memorial services will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM at the Elwood Funeral Home of Elwood, with Father Matthew Koperski, officiating.
There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation was chosen.
She was born on July 19, 1938 to William and Ruby (Payton) Buckel.
Wilma grew up in New Albany and graduated from New Albany High School. After graduation, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After serving her country she married Dennis Caligiuri, and to this union two children were born; Dennis and Theresa. They lived in Tucson, Ariz., where she worked in the banking field as an underwriter. In 2008, she moved to Johnson Lake to be closer to family. She enjoyed working at the Gosper County Assessor’s office and later Walmart in Lexington. She enjoyed baking, canning, and watching movies.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Blake.
She is survived by her son Dennis (Stella) Caligiuri of Prescott, Ariz., and daughter, Theresa (Jim) Moseley of Johnson Lake; brother, John Buckel; sisters, Lorna and Billy Jo Buckel and aunt, Linda Arrington; grandchildren, Michael, Haylie, Amber, Ryan, James, Mark, Iva Lynn; great-grandchildren, Aurora, Sophia, Ashlynn, Alissa, Mason, Natalie, Alexander.
Elwood Funeral Home of Elwood, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences or personal reflections can be left at wenburgfuneralhome.com
