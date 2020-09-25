William Dale McNerny, 81, of Lexington passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at 11:45 a.m. following the funeral service in the Bartley Cemetery at Bartley, Nebraska.

Dale was born Sept. 28, 1938 in Bird City, Kansas to James and Leona (Carstens) McNerney. The family moved to Stockville in 1944 and he graduated from Bartley High school in 1956. On April 1, 1957 he enlisted in the United States Airforce and served his country until being honorably discharged on March 31, 1961. After the Airforce he attended McCook Junior College where he achieved an associate’s degree. In 1964, he enrolled in the Electronic Tech School in Omaha.