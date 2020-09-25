William Dale McNerny, 81, of Lexington passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at 11:45 a.m. following the funeral service in the Bartley Cemetery at Bartley, Nebraska.
Dale was born Sept. 28, 1938 in Bird City, Kansas to James and Leona (Carstens) McNerney. The family moved to Stockville in 1944 and he graduated from Bartley High school in 1956. On April 1, 1957 he enlisted in the United States Airforce and served his country until being honorably discharged on March 31, 1961. After the Airforce he attended McCook Junior College where he achieved an associate’s degree. In 1964, he enrolled in the Electronic Tech School in Omaha.
Dale spent his working years farming and doing other various jobs until he retired in 1994. After retirement he moved to Lexington to be near family.
He attended the Lutheran Church and enjoyed anything with computers and being on the internet.
Dale is survived by his sister, Zelda O’Hanlon of Lexington and nieces and nephews.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Darrell and Douglas, one sister, Deanna Wach; one brother-in-law, Dick O’Hanlon and sisters-in-law, Kathy McNerny & Heri McNerny.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.