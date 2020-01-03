William “Alex” Long

William Alexander “Alex” Long, 37, of Anna, Texas formerly of Lexington, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Medical City in McKinney, Texas.
Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn, officiating.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Alex was born April 19, 1982 in Lexington, to Bill and Kathy ( O’Donnell) Long. Alex attended school in Lexington going to Bryan Elementary, Lexington Middle School and graduating from Lexington High School in 2000.
He excelled in sports lettering in football, basketball, track and playing Legion baseball in the summer.
He then went on to further his education at Hastings College where he played football and baseball. After two years in Hastings, Alex continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and finished up at the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he earned his degree in Business Management.
Alex moved to McKinney, Texas where he worked in Sales for numerous companies, which included AZ Partsmaster and Peak Roofing and Construction Company. He was united in marriage to Sara Todd and then Sara O’Daniel, which both ended in divorce. In 2016, Alex moved back to Lexington to be closer to family and started ABCNC Machining, LLC with his father doing custom metal work. Alex moved back to Texas and had resided in Anna with his girlfriend, Danielle.
Alex kept himself active playing softball, golfing and bowling. He always looked forward to playing a round of golf with his dad and brothers, he also enjoyed spending time outdoors and hunting. He liked playing his guitar, listening to music, especially Dave Matthews Band and cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He was also a former board member and treasurer for Lakeside Country Club at Elwood. He loved spending time with his friends and Alex will be remembered for his big heart, sense of humor and contagious smile.
Survivors include his parents, Bill and Kathy Long of Lexington; daughter, McKenna Peterson of Kearney; brothers, Stuart Long (fiancé Baylee Wigstone and girls, Sage and Cora) of Lexington and Spencer Long of Denver; girlfriend, Danielle Page of Anna, Texas; nephew, Jayden Roman; aunts and uncles, Kevin (Annette) O’Donnell of Seward, Terry (Diane) O’Donnell of Cozad, Coleen Storjohann of Lexington, Linn (Gene) Irvin of Belleville, Pennsylvania and Dave (Cam) Long of Belleville, Pa.; grandmother, Alice Long of Reedsville, Pa.; as well as cousins, extended family and many friends.
Alex was preceded in death by his infant brother, Nicholas Adam; aunt, Margaret "Muff" Peachey, uncle, Dave Storjohann, and grandparents, James O'Donnell, Margaret O’Donnell and Harry Long.
A memorial has been established in Alex’s honor, and kindly suggested to Lexington Baseball Association or Lakeside Country Club.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
