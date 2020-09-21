Willard C. Weinhold

Willard Weinhold, age 77 of Bennington and formerly of Lexington, died on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Omaha at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family at 10 a.m. A Memorial service will be held in Lexington, Thursday, Sept. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church at 2:30 p.m. Visitation with the family before the service. Burial will be held privately for the family at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Willard “Will” was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. He attended Valparaiso University and graduated in 1964, and then attended the University of Nebraska College of Law, graduating in 1968. Will met Fritz in Scottsbluff and they were married on August 20, 1966. They moved to Lexington in 1968 and Will became the Dawson County Attorney in 1969, serving until 1978. He had a private practice and served as Lexington City Attorney from 1979 until 2015, when he retired. His office was in the historic Old Library Building.
Will joined Trinity Lutheran Church in 1968 and was active in the church until they moved to Bennington in 2016, to be close to family. They became members of Zion Lutheran. Will loved golf and woodworking, and spending time with Stella and Jackson. Will and Fritz had recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary and enjoyed golf trips with friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and a daughter, Kristen. Willard is survived by: his wife, Fredella “Fritz” Weinhold of Bennington; a daughter, Karen (Ryan) Bailey of Omaha; two grandchildren, Stella and Jackson Bailey of Omaha; brothers, Frank Weinhold of Madison, Wisc., and Alan Weinhold of Scottsbluff ; and a sister, Joyce Stork of Henderson, NV.
Memorials can be made to the Lexington Community Foundation, Trinity Lutheran Church, or the Lexington Lion’s Club.
