Wesley Buell

Wesley Don Buell, age 55, of Elwood, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital, Omaha.
Visitation will be at be on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Elwood Funeral Home in Elwood. Inurnment will be at Elwood Cemetery, Elwood, at a later date.
He was born Aug. 22, 1964 in Garden City, Kan., to Donald Eugene and Alice Fay (Bradbury) Buell.
Wes grew up in Lanagan, Mo., and later moved to Garden City, Kan.
After his schooling, he moved to Iowa. He married Mary Christine Hargrave and to this union three children were born; Zachary, Kyle, and Makayla. They moved to Elwood, to be closer to family. He would own his own electrician business for many years. Besides working and caring for his family, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working on cars. His wife Christine died in 2016.
Wesley is survived by his sons, Zach (Timaree) Buell of Lexington, Kyle Buell of Elwood; daughter, Makayla Buell of Elwood; sisters, Judy Epp of Lexington and DeBorah Ochs-Scot of Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, brother-in-law Daniel Epp.
Condolences or personal reflections can be left at elwoodfuneralhome.com
Elwood Funeral Home, Elwood, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.