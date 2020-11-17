Wanda A. Maloley, 90 of Lexington passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at her home in Lexington.
A Trisagion Service will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Visitation will follow from 4-6 p.m. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Father Christopher Morris, officiating. Face coverings will be mandatory at the service. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Wanda was born Nov. 25, 1929 in Rachaya El Wadi, Lebanon to George and Najla Maalouli, one of nine children.
She was united in marriage to Faud Nick Maloley on March 25, 1950 in Damascus, Syria. The couple then returned to the United States where they farmed with his family near Lexington.
Wanda was a great cook and shared her creations with everyone she could. Family was of utmost importance to her, always making sure they were well taken care of. She was fond of playing games, enjoying pitch and taking trips to area casinos.
Wanda was a long-time member of the St. George Orthodox Church in Kearney where she was active in the Women’s Society for many years. She also enjoyed her time spent with the Grant Extension Club, and being a proud member of the VFW Auxiliary in Oconto, Nebraska.
Wanda is survived by her son, Jim of Lexington, daughter; Janet and husband David Bendler of Elwood, son-in-law; Greg Awtry of Michigan, eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two brothers: Chaffi Maalouli of Rachaya El Wadi, Lebanon and Raja Maalouli of Los Angeles, California, one sister, Josephine Malek of Switzerland, brothers-in-laws; John Maloley of Lexington, Joe (Linda) Maloley of Omaha, sisters-in-law; Victoria Salem of Lexington, Margo Maloley of Omaha, Joyce Spellman of Minden as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Faud, son Jayson, daughter Josie Awtry, three sisters: Jenphife, Warde, Souad, two brothers: Nicholas and Michele, brothers-in-law: Shibble, Nimir, Toffie, Zickie, Andy, Abdou Salem, John Liakos and Ed Malooley, sisters-in-law: Leenda Liakos, Sadie Malooley, Virginia Maloley, Bonnie (Maloley) Neff, Lorraine Maloley and infant Esther Maloley.
Memorials are suggested to the St. George Orthodox Church or the donor’s choice.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
