Wanda A. Maloley, 90 of Lexington passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at her home in Lexington.

A Trisagion Service will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Visitation will follow from 4-6 p.m. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Father Christopher Morris, officiating. Face coverings will be mandatory at the service. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Wanda was born Nov. 25, 1929 in Rachaya El Wadi, Lebanon to George and Najla Maalouli, one of nine children.

She was united in marriage to Faud Nick Maloley on March 25, 1950 in Damascus, Syria. The couple then returned to the United States where they farmed with his family near Lexington.