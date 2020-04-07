Virgil Branstiter

Virgil L. “Brandy” Branstiter, 83 of Grand Island, formerly of Lexington, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Grand Island.
Family Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Daniel Sauer, officiating Interment with Military honors will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be held Wednesday April 8, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. CDC guidelines will be recommended with 10 people or less allowed in the funeral home at one time.
Virgil was born Jan. 23, 1937 in Georgetown, Nebr., to Claude and Pearl (Casey) Branstiter. He grew up south of Broken Bow and graduated from Broken Bow High School with the class of 1955. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served his country from 1958 until 1962. In 1969 he moved to New York , where he was a policeman in Syracuse.
Virgil was united in marriage to Patricia Andrews on July 19, 1977 in Syracuse, N. Y. After the marriage the couple moved to Lexington. Virgil was employed by the Dawson County Road Department from 1976 until he retired in 2014.
Virgil was a member of the Christian Church in Lexington, the American Legion, United States Bowling Corporation, President of the State Youth Bowling Association, member of the State and local Bowling Hall of Fames as well as bowling on several leagues. Virgil loved bowling and for over 39 years was instrumental in coaching and helping the youth of Lexington and the surrounding areas to become bowlers.
Virgil leaves to celebrate his life, one son, Tim and wife Brenda of Grand Island; one brother-in-law, William (Beverly) Thompson of Syracuse, N. Y.; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Branstiter of Kearney; three grandchildren, Brooke (Chris) Barber of Cozad, Tyler (Karly) Branstiter of Kearney and Kyle (Sammy) Baumgartner of Papillion; great-grandchildren: Brayden, Brecken, Braxtyn, Reilly and Wesley; and special companion Arlene Reed as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pat on April 21, 2010; brothers, Loy and Roy and a sister, Verla Branstiter.
Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Youth Bowling Association or the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneral home.com.
The funeral service will be streamed live through Facebook Live on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page.
