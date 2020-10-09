Vicki Ann Sentelle, 53, of Lexington passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at CHI Good Health Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, east of Lexington.
Vicki was born Dec. 27, 1966 in Takoma Park, Md., to Judith and William Sentelle. In 1976 the family moved to Elwood where she attended school, graduating with the class of 1984. After graduation she attended McCook Community College where she earned an associates degree in journalism. The family moved to Lexington in 1985.
She was employed by Reach Electronics, Walmart, Plum Creek Medical and then returned to Walmart where she worked for the last twenty years.
Vicki loved sports, especially the Washington Redskins, playing pool, softball, gaming, photography and most of all being with family. She was especially proud of her daughter, Morgan and everything she has achieved in Music.
Vicki donated her organs and tissue to Live On Nebraska to help others that are in need.
Survivors include her mother, Judy Sentelle of Lexington; daughter, Morgan Sentelle and wife Kelsey Krieger of Holdrege; two brothers: Jerry (Lee) Sentelle of Kearney and Greg (Heather) Sentelle of Lexington; one sister, Debbie Sentelle of Lexington; and grandmother Ruth Sentelle. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Stacey (Ikrom) Artikov and sons Aiden and Isaac, Jessica (Scott) Ennen, Shantel (DJ) Miles, Tyrene (Christian) Hisey, Christopher Pooschke, Dalton Wamsley and daughters Zoie and Aria, Ethan Smith, Evan Smith, Sara Hecht, Richie Hecht, Amber Hecht, Jama Morrison, William Sentelle; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Vicki is preceded in death by her grandparents: Charles and Faye Grubb, and Leslie and Jean Sentelle; father, William; and sister-in-law, Michelle (Shelly) Sentelle.
Memorials are suggested to Live On Nebraska.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.