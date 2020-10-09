Vicki Ann Sentelle, 53, of Lexington passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at CHI Good Health Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.

Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, east of Lexington.

Vicki was born Dec. 27, 1966 in Takoma Park, Md., to Judith and William Sentelle. In 1976 the family moved to Elwood where she attended school, graduating with the class of 1984. After graduation she attended McCook Community College where she earned an associates degree in journalism. The family moved to Lexington in 1985.

She was employed by Reach Electronics, Walmart, Plum Creek Medical and then returned to Walmart where she worked for the last twenty years.