Veronica "Ronnie" J. Scholl, age 89, of Kearney, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joe Hannappel officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service following at 6:00 p.m., both at St. James on Thursday, September 7th. Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.