Verne Honeywell

Verne A. Honeywell, 77, of Cozad, Nebraska, formerly of Shelton and Lexington died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Cozad Emerald Nursing and Rehab.
There will be no visitation, or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Verne’s wish for cremation.
Burial will be held at a later date at Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.
He was born June 9, 1942 south of Ord, to Vernon and Margaret (Brolyer) Honeywell. Verne attended Milburn Elementary before moving to Lexington around 1956 and attended Lexington High School.
He was united in marriage to Martha Lammers in 1966 in Lexington and two children were born to this union: Richard Lee and Vicky Kay. They made their home in Lexington before moving to Shelton in 1970. Their marriage would later end in divorce. Verne would live the majority of his life in Shelton before moving to Cozad in 2017 when his health started to decline.
Verne was a very good mechanic and spent many years as a truck driver working for several trucking companies. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and was always willing to help others.
Survivors include his children, Richard (Annette) Honeywell of North Platte and Vicky (Bill) Dowse of Sutherland; three grandchildren, Aaron Vanderford of Clayton, Ala., William Robert Dowse, II of Sutherland and Andrew John Dowse of Sutherland; ex-wife, Martha Honeywell of Sutherland; brother, Carl Honeywell of Portland, Ore.; sister, Verna Laleff of Cozad and two half-brothers, Lloyd (Teri) Barnes of Overton and Lynn (Chris) Barnes of Cozad; also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Verne was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Leonard Barnes; brother-in-law, Charlie Laleff and sister-in-law, Ruth Honeywell.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
