Trisha Kay Grote, 50 of rural Overton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sumner Cemetery in Sumner with Pastor Lonna Grabenstein, officiating. The family request casual attire and for people to bring chairs, if they would like. The service will be live streamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Trisha was born June 3, 1970 in Broken Bow to Tom and Janice (Hanks) Ferguson. She attended Overton Public Schools graduating in 1988. After graduation she attended UNK for 2 years and then completed her degree at UNMC graduating in August 1993.
Trisha was united in marriage to Larry Grote November 28, 1993. To this union were born two children, Peyton Michael Grote and Gracie Jae Grote the couple would later divorce. Trisha was engaged to Randy Ryan on June 3, 2015.
Trisha’s sonography career started in Colorado, before returning to Nebraska with Good Samaritan Hospital and Kearney Clinic. She then landed her dream job with Sound Equine. This path led her to travel the world and meet many wonderful people who made a lasting imprint on her life. One of the most special people who came into her life was her boss and mentor, Scott Giebler. He always made Trisha’s health a priority. Her children, Peyton and Gracie were Trisha’s world, as well as her grandson Hayes. She loved being a mother and soon found out that being a grandmother was even better. Trisha developed a rare liver cancer in May of 2010. Doctors told her that the only cure was to transplant a donor liver. She received that special gift on November 10, 2010. Trisha spent many years selling Silpada jewelry. She was a very talented baker. Gracing many with her cinnamon rolls and decorated cookies. She would spend hours baking, designing and decorating her cookies. They were amazing pieces of artwork when she finished, and one would feel guilty eating them! Trisha had a great love for horses. Whether it was a trail ride, branding or just an outing with Randy on the family ranch, they all made her so happy. Trisha shared her passion for music with everyone who entered through her door. She also had an unending love for her nephews and nieces. She loved spending precious time with them and many times she was showering them with gifts from her travels. Trisha will be greatly missed by many who were lucky enough to know her. She was a warrior until the end.
Trisha is survived by her children, Peyton of Eddyville and Gracie of Elm Creek; grandson, Hayes of Elm Creek; Fiance, Randy Ryan of Overton; mother, Janice Ferguson of Overton; father, Tom Ferguson of Eddyville; sister, Tonya Smith (Alan) of Eddyville; Dylan Smith (Melissa), Oliver and Norah of Eddyville; Nolan Smith (Sierra) of Eddyville; Tucker Ferguson (Daniell), Libby and Treyce of Wahoo; and very special friend, Jill Simpson of Fort Worth, Texas.
Trisha is preceded in death by her sister, Tracy Ferguson Giugler, maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to Donate Life or to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com.
