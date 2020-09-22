Tim M. Wenburg, 58, of Lexington passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at his home.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dale and his grandparents.

The family has honored Tim’s request to be cremated.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Cozad Cemetery in Cozad with Pastor Bill Ohlmann, officiating.

Tim was born May 7, 1962 to Floyd and Alice (Schwarz) Wenburg. Tim attended Lexington Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1980. Tim furthered his education at Hastings Community College.

At an early age, Tim was diagnosed with diabetes which he battled for the rest of his life.

While in Hastings attending college, he worked for various businesses. On returning to Lexington, he was employed by Tyson Foods. He worked at Tyson until his health forced him to retire.