Thomas “Tom” H. Paris, age 72 of York, NE died on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at his home, after an unexpected cancer diagnosis. He was born September 13, 1950 in Topeka, KS to Henry and Virginia (Seward) Paris. He graduated from high school in 1969 in Peublo, CO.

In 1972, Tom moved to Nebraska and was a cook at Cattlemen’s in Kearney, NE. Then in 1974, he moved to Lexington and bought Little Paris Café, where he met his future wife, Deborah Kneeland. Through the years he owned Little Paris Café, TP Boot Repair, and Little Paris Family Restaurant. He also was a manager at Sav-A-Lot Deli and worked at VVS. In 2012, they relocated to York, NE and was a custodian at York Elementary School until his retirement in 2020.

Tom was married to Deborah on July 29, 1976 in Ravenna, NE. They were married for 47 years and they had two children: Matthew and Kayla.

The family loved camping together and with friends. He always loved to cook and go fishing. He was an assistant scout master for Troop 144 in Lexington for many years. He was a member of Lexington Christian Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Xavier and Izie. Tom was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Deborah of York, son Matthew (Michelle) Paris of York and grandson Xavier and granddaughter Izie, daughter Kayla (Ryan) Stastny of Lincoln, NE, mother-in-law Myrl Kneeland, one brother, four sisters, and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law Bryce.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Metz Chapel in York. Tom has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. However, his family will greet friends and neighbors one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Private family inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.