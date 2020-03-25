Thomas Lee Reinick, 72, of Elwood, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home in Elwood.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Arborville Cemetery near Polk, with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Thomas Lee was born on Oct. 13, 1947 in Central City to Grace A. (Green) and Jake Reinick. Tom grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1966. Following his graduation, he entered the United States Marine Corp where he served our country for 4 years. Following his service, he moved back to Lincoln where he began driving truck. He also worked in construction for a short period of time.
Thomas Lee and Laura (Pool) Reinick were united in marriage on Dec. 23, 1988 in Holdrege. To this union they had one son, Zackery. He then decided to start driving truck again. While he was a truck driver he worked for Monforts out of Greeley, Colo., Overton Sand and Gravel, Heinz Trucking, Lincoln Trucking, and G & J Schultz out of Lincoln. He also worked for Lincoln Plating, Hum and Son Construction in Eagle, and Atlantic Homes in Central City. Tom and Laura then moved to Elwood, where continued driving truck until his health forced him to retire in January of 2020.
Tom was a member of the Syracuse Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and working in his yard. His greatest love was spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Laura of Elwood; his son, Zackery (Briana) Reinick of Overton; his brother, Paul (Tammie) Reinick of Lincoln; his two very special granddaughters, Addilynn and Hadleigh Reinick of Overton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake Reinick and Grace Green; his brother, Gary Reinick; and his grandmother, Ida Green.
