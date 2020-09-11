Thomas James Brennan, 72, of Overton passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski officiating. The Mass will be live streamed via Reynolds-Love Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept.16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with a Rosary to follow at 7 p.m.
Burial with Military Honors will be in Overton Cemetery at Overton.
Thomas was born on Nov. 21, 1947, in Lexington to Thomas and Anna Marie (McTygue) Brennan. He received his education from Overton Public Schools, graduating from Overton High School with the class of 1966. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for one year.
On Dec. 3, 1968, he was drafted into the United States Army. He served as an infantry squad leader with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. He was wounded twice. His awards and decorations included the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with Combat "V", the Vietnam Service Medal, the Parachutist Badge, and the Combat Infantry's Badge. He was honorably discharged on September 1, 1970. Tom returned home to Overton, where he began his lifelong passion of farming and feeding cattle.
Tom was united in marriage to Cheryl Smith on Nov. 27, 1971 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington. The couple were blessed with two children: Brandi and James. The family made their home in Overton, where Tom operated the farm and fed cattle.
Farming was Tom’s life. He enjoyed long drives and would always say he was going out to “check up”. He was always willing to help out fellow farmers and tell a good story. He was a strong supporter of the Overton Community and was an active member of the Holy Rosary Church and the Overton American Legion Post 277, serving as adjutant for many years. Tom served as the main speaker for the Memorial Day Services at the Overton Cemetery, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and he was a former School Board member for Overton Public Schools.
Tom enjoyed old Classic Cars, playing pitch and following his children, and in later years, his grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events.
Tom leaves to celebrate his life; his wife, Cheryl of Overton; his children, Brandi and husband Eric Krakowski of Omaha and James and wife Heather Brennan of Overton; five grandchildren, Aidan and Nicholas Krakowski of Omaha and Anna, Blair and Riley Brennan of Overton; two sisters, Kathleen Winnat of Clovis, Cali. and Patricia Brennan and husband Jim Lemmer of Bloomington, Minn.; brother-in-law, Tim and wife Suzanne Smith of Overton and sister-in-law, Pat Smith of Kearney; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Woodrow and Gladys Smith, brothers-in-law, Robert Smith and Terry Smith and nephew, Aaron Smith.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the Overton Cemetery towards a new Cemetery Directory or Overton Fire and Rescue.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
