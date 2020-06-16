Ted A. Bray died unexpectedly at Good Samaritan Hospital on May 2, 2020 in Kearney at the age of 64.
Ted was born on February 11, 1956 in Holdrege to Floyd A. Bray, Jr., and Delores M. (Anderson) Bray. He graduated from Loomis High School in 1974. Ted was married twice before he found his soul mate, Cheryl Nichelson. They were married July 1, 2005. Ted worked at the CO-OP in Loomis and Overton for over 35 years. He managed the Overton location for a time and suffered a disabling accident in 2009. He retired in 2013. Ted enjoyed traveling to visit son, Douglas in Oklahoma and stepdaughter, Ashley in Missouri. Ted liked to bowl and played on a league; played cribbage with his coworkers at the CO-OP over their lunch breaks and playing the Wii with his grandchildren. Ted was an Eagle Scout.
Ted is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Overton; Children: Janelle (James) Francis of Lincoln; Selena (Art) Kiger of Overton; Chandra (Justin) Anderson of Kearney; Douglas (Tori) Bray of Ada, OK; Ashley Carttar (Ryan Caskey) of Forsyth, MO; Michael (Angela) Bray of Kearney. Sisters: Susan (Tracy) Broeker, Kearney; Judy Fletcher, Troy, ME. and Rita (Scott) Brummer, Wilcox; 17 grandchildren and 20 nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Delores Bray of Loomis; sister, Margaret Bray, Loomis; brother, Cliff Bray of Lincoln; nephew, Ryan Bray of Holdrege, and brother-in-law, David Fletcher of Troy, Maine.
A memorial book signing will be held Friday, June 19, from 5-8 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
A Family Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Daniel Sauer, officiating. The service will be live streamed on Reynolds Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital and to the Overton and Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Departments.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
