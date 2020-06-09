Talon J. Trampe, 15, of Amherst, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., June 11, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst with Pastor Quintin Cundiff officiating and burial at Stanley Cemetery near Amherst. The church will have seating for the family. Overflow seating for friends will be at Amherst High School Gym, where the service will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/trinitylutheranamherst/
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., June 10, 2020 at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. We will follow the health department’s restriction of 25 people in attendance at a time for the visitation.
Talon was born January 10, 2005 in Kearney to Trent and Linda (Oleson) Trampe. He was baptized February 13, 2005 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst and confirmed April 14, 2019. Talon attended Amherst High School, just finishing his Freshman year. At school he was active in football, basketball, track, F.F.A., and F.B.L.A. During the summer he played baseball in Amherst and with the Overton Legion team. Talon also enjoyed hunting and participating in 4-H Shooting Sports. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst.
Talon is survived by his parents Trent and Linda Trampe of Amherst; brother, Thatcher Trampe of Amherst; grandparents, Sharon Trampe of Amherst, Betty Sargent and husband Curtis of Cozad, NE; aunts and uncles, Joni Long and husband Ron of Amherst, Deb Adelung and husband Kent of Amherst, Lisa Bergt and husband Clarence of Amherst, Terri Lovitt and husband Kurt of Sumner; numerous cousins and friends.
Talon was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jan Oleson and Darrell Trampe
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Amherst Fire Department, or to the family for an education fund for his brother Thatcher. Cards may be mailed directly to the family or to Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Service in care of the family of Talon Trampe at 2421 Ave. A, Kearney, NE 68847. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney are in charge of arrangements.
