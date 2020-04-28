Susan Stout

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 060, 072 AND 082... ...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 060, 072 AND 082... * AFFECTED AREA...FOR WEDNESDAY, IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 060 DAWSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 072 GOSPER AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 082 FURNAS. * WINDS...FOR WEDNESDAY, NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...FOR WEDNESDAY, AS LOW AS 18 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. USE EXTREME CAUTION IF ENGAGING IN ACTIVITIES THAT COULD START A FIRE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&