Susan Stout

Susan R. Stout, 67 of Lexington, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Due to health concerns with COVID-19, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Susan was born July 14, 1952, at Ravenna, to Glen and Bethyne (Hochreiter) Hanna. She received her education from Ravenna Public Schools and graduated from Ravenna High School with the class of 1970. She then pursued higher education at Kearney State College, where she received her bachelor’s degree in 1974 and then her master’s degree in 1976 both in Fine Arts.
On Feb. 11, 1989, she was united in marriage to Robby Stout at Lexington, and to this union, she helped raise Robby’s two children, Layton and Ashley. The family made their home in Lexington and Susan cleaned at Husker Ag (John Deere) for over 15 years. She was also an assistant manager at Casey’s in Lexington.
Susan was a very talented artist; she loved fishing, camping and just being outdoors. She also enjoyed a cold beer and taking long drives with Robby. Those who knew Susan can attest how down to earth she was and she enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
She leaves to celebrate her life; her husband, Robby of Lexington; children, Layton Smith of Lincoln and Ashley (Don) Anderson of Eustis; four grandchildren, Preston, Layton, Jr., Dylon and Bryson; brothers, Mike (Arzanna) Hanna of Palisade, Colo., and Gregg (Janet) Hanna of Burwell; brothers-in-law, Greg Stout of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Tracy Stout of Ohio; sister-in-law, Kelly (Paul) Eicher of Indiana; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dave Hanna.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
