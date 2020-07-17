Steven L. Watkins

Steven Lee Watkins, age 57 of Kearney, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at New Life Church in Kearney with Pastor Roger Wendt officiating. Burial will follow the service at Grandview Cemetery Northeast of Gothenburg. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Steve was born September 25, 1962 in Cozad, Nebraska to Sharon White and Glen Watkins. He worked for Eaton Corporation in Kearney for 22 years and was a member of New Life Church.
Survivors are his children, Brian (Emily) Watkins of Garden City, KS., James Watkins of Kearney, and Rebecca (Ryan) Levell of O’Fallon, MO.; his mother, Sharon Caraballo; father Glen Watkins; brothers, Dave Watkins and Robert Watkins; and his beloved three granddaughters; his many nieces and nephews; his two dogs, Bob and Rocky, and his cat, Cat.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Watkins.
In lieu of flowers memorials made be made to New Life Church Kingdom Builders or The Salvation Army. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
