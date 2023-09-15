Sterling R. Stokes, Jr. of Coopersburg, PA was called home by his Lord on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at UPMC Horizon-Shenango Valley, Farrell, PA while traveling with his wife April L. (Brecks) Stokes. His family, friends, and colleagues are deeply saddened and shocked by his unexpected death.

Sterling was born in Mobile, Alabama on August 4, 1952, to Sterling R. Stokes, Sr. and Augusta Stallworth Stokes. He served in the United State Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict and graduated from Williamson High School in Mobile in 1970. He then attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana earned several degrees, played football, pledged with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and was a lifelong member with the St. Louis chapter. Following college, he joined the Army and served in Korea where he earned the rank of Captain.

He began his career with Pfizer, Inc. in St. Louis and was instrumental in developing labor law and human resource best practices as a regional human resource director as well as establishing the global manufacturing network and providing HR leadership for the company as it was expanding, which is now known as Minerals Technologies, Inc. (MTI) where he was still working as Global HR Director at the time of his passing. He was a Master Trainer of the MBTI personality system and had many other professional achievements. He was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, Center Valley, PA.

In 2016, he met his true love and “perfect match” April Brecks originally of Lexington, Nebraska, a town he embraced as his own and said that the people he met “made me feel welcomed”. He made many lifelong friends there in a short period of time. He LOVED the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing Madden NFL football on his Xbox, watching all the various Star Trek series and movies, fine wine and food and his Bombay Sapphire & Tonic with a twist of lime.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father, big brother, PeePaw, uncle, coworker, and friend. He is described by those that knew and loved him as: kind, brilliant, smart, funny, humble, an amazing mentor, someone you could depend on, a great listener, and “always did the right thing even when no one was looking”.

Those left to miss and cherish him are his wife April of Coopersburg; daughter Conseula Stokes of Oviedo, FL; son Sterling R. Stokes III of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren Devin, Dalton, Chloe, and Corinne; sisters Mary Bonita Stokes and Darlene Stokes Myers (Willie Jr.) all of Birmingham, AL; niece Victoria; nephews Willie III and Trae; extended family, and special friend Donald Utterberg.

He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, father-in-law Earl (Bud) Brecks, and many uncles and aunts.

His legacy will carry on forever as we continue to live life with Christ as our model, continue learning and improving ourselves, enjoying football (Roll Tide Roll), don’t take one breath for granted, and love deeply.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5900 Old Bethlehem Pike, Center Valley, PA 18034. The services will be live streamed using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2p9v649p Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown, PA is honored to assist the family with arrangements. To share an on-line expression of sympathy with his family please visit http://www.heintzelmancares.com/

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made payable to April Stokes c/o the funeral home 326 Main Street – Hellertown, 18055.