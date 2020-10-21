 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stanley Edward Gould
0 comments

Stanley Edward Gould

  • 0
Stanley Edward Gould

Stanley Edward Gould

Stanley Edward Gould, age 65 of Seattle, Wash., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Stan was Born June 15, 1955, to Wendell Oliver and Marguerite Veronica Gould, and has an older brother, Steven Gould of Seattle, Wash. Stan is a graduate of the University of Washington and enjoyed a career as a licensed architect. On May 16, 1993, he was united in marriage to Teri R. King Welsh. They made their home in Denver, Colo., raising two children, Michael and Raechel.

In 2005, Lexington became their home for 15 years. Stan and Teri recently relocated to Columbia, Mo., where Stan was employed as a staff architect for Compass Health. Stan enjoyed remodeling historic homes with his wife, tennis, volleyball, chess, dancing, and were members of the Rocky Mountain Scottish Terrier Rescue attending many years of the Scottish Festival in Estes Park.

Stan is survived by his wife, Teri; a son, Michael, and his husband, Matthew; two granddaughters, Madeline and Millie; a daughter, Raechel; his brother, Steve Gould of Seattle, Wash.; a sister-in-law, Lou Ann King of Bastrop, Texas; a brother-in-law, Sam King of Conifer, Colo; and many relatives and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics